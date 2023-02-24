Ravenbound Flies to PC March 30

Open-world roguelite Ravenbound will be arriving on PC via Steam on March 30. With this new release, it seems that developer Systemic Reaction is seeking to expand the horizons of the genre even further by combing open-world exploration and action-oriented combat with deck-building mechanics and buffs that carry forward to each new character. Check out the newest trailer below for a sense of what it’s going for.

Ravenbound is set in the world of Ávalt, a Scandinavian folklore-inspired fantasy land on the verge of being overcome by darkness. As the “Vessel” players can fight to push back that darkness little by little as they journey across the world either on foot or in the form of a raven. Players will apparently have full freedom to choose which challenges and encounters to undertake, but there will be consequences no matter what they do.

Further, when a Vessel inevitably dies, players will get the chance to choose gear (cards) to transfer over to the next Vessel. This will likely need to be done carefully though, as each piece carried forward becomes a permanent addition to their deck. Can’t save the world by using a deck filled with junk, right?