Ravenswatch Reveals More Gameplay and First Six Heroes

Last year, developers Passtech Games revealed that they would be teaming up with Nacon for their next roguelike game, Ravenswatch. Its big hook is that being set in the land of Reverie, filled with characters from numerous classic folk tales and legends, the game would let you play as classic characters with unique and darker twists. And now with their latest trailer, we get to see the game’s first six heroes as well a better look at some of the gameplay, having only gotten a snippet of it the first time around.

As seen in the clip below, the first six legendary heroes consist of Scarlet (the Red Hood), Beowulf, Franz (the Pied Piper), Melusine, Nyss (the Snow Queen), and Aladdin. Feel free to break out the Disney jokes for those last two if you must, but all of these characters have had their lives or even their skills affected by the invading Nightmares in one way or another, giving them excuses to bust out some rather tough versions of their classic traits for their attacks and abilities. We get to see all of that power in various bits of gameplay, and while it all looks impressive, a deeper look at the gameplay will be shown during March 9’s Nacon Connect, ahead of the game’s April 6 Early Access release for PC, with a full release across all major platforms set for 2024, giving us quite a while to master the likes of Red Riding Hood’s new werewolf form.