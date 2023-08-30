Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC Releases Today

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released last Fall to critical acclaim as our favorite Mushroom Kingdom heroes teamed up again with those rascally Rabbids on a journey to save the universe. Today, the Rayman in the Phantom Show releases as the last DLC for Sparks of Hope. This new addition introduces new mechanics, environments a new playable character: the beloved Rayman. Separate from the main game’s story line, this new story has players control Rayman, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario as they discover the uncanny TV studio known as Space Opera Network. Fans may even be happy to see the Phantom again. Our old nemesis has given up his operatic ways and has now converted to studio directing — with a bit of a diva attitude too.

There are new various TV sets to explore that are inspired by different movie genres, each full of references from Rayman’s history. As players progressively restore the TV studio’s rating, they’ll find that things are not as they seem. With new battles to take part in, the adventure grows as new tactical abilities become possible. Rayman brings legendary costumes into play that increase strategy options. Make use of the Vortex and Rocket costumes for fast-paced play and efficiency. And, of course, what is a TV studio and director without ratings? Players will need to be efficient in combat if they wish to receive a high performance rating from the Phantom.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show does require players to own the base game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. This new DLC can be purchased standalone, or as part of the newly released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope + Rayman Edition. This Rayman Edition contains the base game and only the singular Phantom Show DLC. Players looking to obtain all DLC along with a new copy of the game can purchase the Gold Edition that comes with a season pass, and the Galactic Prestige Collection which includes extra cosmetic items. While it may be sad to see Mario + Rabbids wrap up its content, it is exciting to see what the future of the franchise has in store. Sparks of Hope was an unexpected, but welcome, addition to Mario + Rabbids — showcasing that Mario fans love to strategize with their favorite characters. Interested players looking to pick up the game for the first time can check out the demo through the eShop. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show is available now, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.