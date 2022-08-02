Razer Adds Two New Enki Pro Gaming Chairs for Racing Fans

Razer is bringing two new versions of its highly acclaimed Enki Pro Gaming Chairs to market and these will catch the eye of racing fans. The Williams Esports Edition and the Koenigsegg Edition will join the lineup of chair that offers premium and sustainable Alcantara upholstery, a dual-density cushioned backrest that is made up of two separate cushion densities and a magnetic memory foam head cushion. Users can expect a recline dial, carbon-fiber finish and weight distribution that is centered. Along with these aspects, the Enki Pro includes 110-degree shoulder arches, built-in lumbar support and a 21″ ultrawide seat base designed for long-lasting support and fatigue reduction.

Williams Esports has been in a partnership with Razer since 2018 and it will be featured with the Enki Pro. It includes the team’s emblematic blue color scheme as fans of the eSports organization will now have a throne to represent and support the team. Koenigsegg has a history of pushing performance and this aligns with the Enki Pro. The Koenigsegg Edition features recognizable elements from the manufacturer’s car the Regera. The chair includes the signature yolk yellow color with the Koenigsegg logo on the front and the shield emblem on the rear. Both chairs are available now and retail for $1299.