Razer Announces Brand New Immersive Mouse

Razer has officially announced and release its brand new mouse that is built around immersion. The Razer Cobra and Cobra Pro offers a feature-rich compact design with a ton of customization options. Much like the Razer Blackwidow V4 Gaming Keyboard, the Razer Cobra will offer illuminated lighting around the bottom of mouse. The goal for the Cobra is not only immersion, but also perfect symmetry. Razer had discovered there was no true feature-rich symmetrical mouse on the market. With its rewards for the Basilisk V3 Pro as “Best Gaming Mouse”, the designers wanted to build upon that platform.

The Razer Cobra and Cobra Pro offer ten customizable controls across five onboard profiles and 11-zone Chroma including the above-mentioned underglow. This line will have the best tech that Razer offers including the flagship Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and the option for HyperSpeed Wireless for high performance, low latency gaming. This is upgradeable to a 4000 Hz polling rate with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro or the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. These are both sold separately, however. Along with third-generation Razer Optical Mouse Switches, the ability to switch between three connection modes will allow for versatility and expanded battery.

The Razer Cobra will also include the ability to add a wireless charging puck as it supports wireless charging from various mats. The Cobra Pro is considered the ultimate version of this mouse as it also comes with rubber grips, a slider switch, and the HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle. It boasts the features above and more. For those looking for the wired version, the Cobra includes a Speedflex Cable, the third generation Razer Optical Mouse Switches and an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor. It also offers the underglow and the Razer logo in RGB. This also means there is a fairly big gap in pricing, as the Cobra looks to offer the ergonomic design without all the features of the Cobra Pro.

The Razer Cobra retails for $39.99 and is available today from Razer’s website, RazerStore and authorized retailers. The Cobra Pro has a few combos involved, as the mouse retails for $129.99 as a standalone version. Available exclusively on the Razer website and at RazerStore is the Cobra Pro and Mouse Dock Pro combo. This retails for $169.99 and is also available today. The Cobra Pro and Hyperpolling Wireless Dongle is also exclusive to those two outlets and retails for $144.99. Lastly, the Cobra Pro and the Wireless Charging Puck retails for $139.99 and can also only be purchased from those outlets.