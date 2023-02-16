Razer Announces Latest BlackWidow V4 Pro Gaming Keyboard

Razer has announced the latest update to its BlackWidow line of gaming keyboards with the V4 Pro. Razer is aiming to offer the most immersive gaming keyboard on the market with tons of customization options and premiere RGB lighting. The BlackWidow line of keyboards have always been a bastion for customization, and Razer is upping the ante with the latest iteration. Users have the choice between either clicky or linear mechanical switches, which has seen the limits pushed to 100 million presses per key. The BlackWidow V4 Pro will also come with a plush leatherette wrist rest with included underglow that will be magnetized to the keyboard chassis for connection.

The big standout of the new BlackWidow is with the Razer Command Dial and eight dedicated macro keys. These will be customized via the Razer Synapse software. The command dial can be pressed to choose separate commands with adjustments made via turning the dial in either direction. This is separate from the media dial, which is found on the opposite side of the keyboard along with four media buttons. Turbo mode can be activated with this command dial as it is left open with customization options. The same can be said for the five included macro buttons on the left hand side of the keyboard. These allow for plenty of functions to be mapped to it allowing users to make the BlackWidow a true version of themselves.

Razer has included ways to make the lighting the most vibrant and clean with the BlackWidow V4 Pro. Along with underglow availability around the exterior of the keyboard, each gap was designed to allow for individual light glow to flourish. Douibleshot PBS keycaps have been included for durability along with a new see-through to maximize lighting atmosphere. The BlackWidow V4 Pro also includes a separate USB-C passthrough connection and a USB-A connection to allow daisy chaining devices directly through the keyboard. All of this will be encapsulated within a chassis comprised of 5052 Aluminum Alloy. The polling rate is also rated at a maximum of 8000 Hz with different options available. The BlackWidow V4 Pro is available today for $229.99