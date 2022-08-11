Razer Announces New DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

The DeathAdder is arguably Razer’s most iconic line of mouse and it will be getting an upgrade with the DeathAdder V3 Pro. The series has lasted 15 years and has sold 15 million units and has now been reworked with eSports pros while retaining its ergonomic form and will now be 25% lighter than before. Razer realized that there isn’t a mid-large ergonomic ultra-lightweight mouse on the market, but this mouse will cure that. The DeathAdder V3 Pro will officially join the Viper V2 Pro as the flagship eSports/Performance mouse for the pros.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro will include the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and the Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3. Razer has also announced that a new HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is available with support available for this mouse. This allows a true 4000 Hz wireless polling rate to increase the input rate. The DeathAdder V3 Pro does include HyperSpeed Wireless Technology out of the box, but users can opt to increase performance by going with the new wireless dongle.

Razer promises up to 90 hours of battery life that is backed by better sensors and switches for increased power efficiency. Users can also expect on-mouse DPI control that can be toggled between 5 DPI stages with no need for software along with onboard memory and Razer Hypershift. The mouse also supports multi-device support to free up USB ports on the user’s system.

The HyperPolling Technology will offer a true 4000Hz polling rate with 0.25 ms polling intervals. This is four times faster than the HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which still remains 25% faster than other wireless gaming technology. High refresh rate displays of 144hz or more are recommended for the HyperPolling and the dongle is designed to be used with a USB Type C port.

In comparison to the DeathAdder V2 Pro, the DeathAdder V3 Pro weighs 63g as compared to 88g. It includes the latest Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor, higher acceleration and speed and a higher click lifecycle rated at 90 million clicks. Users can purchase the mouse and dongle bundle for $164.99 only on Razer.com. The dongle is available separately for $29.99. The DeathAdder V3 Pro will be available in either black or white.