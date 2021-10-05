Razer Announces New Windows 11 Notebooks

Razer is offering Windows 11 in its new notebooks starting today as the operating system has officially launched. Windows 11 will also be upgraded on previous Windows 10 devices beginning today and ending in 2022. The new Razer Book includes a thin bezel and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display can be configured up to a 4K touch screen that will integrate with Windows 11 widgets and improved Teams integration on the OS. Powered by 11th generation Intel processors with Intel Iris XE graphics, the Razer Book is offered at a new retail price of $999.99.

For gaming directly, Windows 11 will be launching first on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced. Windows 11 includes Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Bar and DirectStorage. Display options include QHD resolution and a 240hz display. Razer has also confirmed that all previously released accessories will be compatible with Windows 11.