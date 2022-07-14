Razer Announces Stream Controllers

Razer is getting in on the stream controller game by offering its own take on a device that is a big help to streamers across the world. The Razer Stream Controller. Razer has also partnered with Loupedeck to deliver an all-in-one software experience for creators. With this software, the Stream Controller features an easy to use, optimized UX that allows users to drag and drop commands, seamlessly. A new marketplace will allow creators to easily add commands and customize their layouts on the controller. With a focus on streaming, editing, design and accessibility, the Razer Stream Controller will look to offer a simple and fast experience. The interface will feature 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys, 2 side LCD Screen, 6 Tactile Analog Dials and 8 programmable buttons. It will release this fall and retail for $269.99.