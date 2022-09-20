Razer Announces Updated Leviathan Soundbar

Razer has unveiled its latest PC soundbar with the Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar. This compact PC soundbar is designed to fit underneath a PC monitor as it sits at only 400mm in length while delivering high quality and immersive audio. Two full-range drivers and two passive radiators will drive the audio through in bold clarity and depth and will also feature hassle-free connectivity with a single USB-C cable connection. Maximum volume output is rated at 90dB. This soundbar also features Razer Chroma RGB with 14 lighting zones that can feature countless patterns and dynamic in-game lighting effects. It also boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a stable connection for added convenience. It is available now from Razer.com, RazerStores and authorized retailers for $99.99.