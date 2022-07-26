Razer Goes Low Profile with DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard

Razer is revamping its DeathStalker gaming keyboard by going low profile across the board with the DeathStalker V2. Today, Razer has announced four different variations of the keyboard that offer different optical switch options and layouts. The DeathStalker V2 Pro, Pro Tenkeyless and the standard V2 will all offer a clean and low-profile design that is thin and comprised of 5052 aluminum alloy for the top case. The DeathStalker V2 Pro and Pro Tenkeyless will include Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology with multi-device support and Bluetooth capabilities with buttons used to map devices.

A new low-profile optical switch has been added to this line of keyboards as these switches will use the lightspeed switch actuation for registration. Two variants of the switches will be available with Linear and Clicky. The Linear switches will launch first and offer an actuation of just 1.2mm with 2.8mm of total travel. The actuation force comes in at just 45 grams with the Linear. The Clicky increases to 1.5mm with feedback at that same exact point for a total travel of 2.8mm from 50 grams of force.

With these switches having fewer physical contact points, Razer rates the new Low-Profile Optical Switches at an industry leading 70 million presses, which would sit these above the competition by as much as 40%. The overall design of the keyboards means a more natural hand and wrist position allowing for minimal wrist fatigue during long gaming hours. Razer has also deviated from the doubleshot PBT keycaps thanks to extensive research and has reverted to laser-etched keycaps with an ultra-durable coating. This will outlast the doubleshot PBT according to the research that Razer has done on this.

Razer also states that battery life on the DeathStalker V2 Pro comes in at 40 hours and the Tenkeyless version at 50 hours. Both will come with a detachable USB-C cable. All three version of the keyboard are compatible with Razer Synapse for adjusting these battery settings and implementing RGB lighting. Each keyboard also includes a multi-functional media button and media roller. A hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage will be available with up to five profiles along with a gaming mode option, N-key roll over and fully programmable on-the-fly macro recording.

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro with Linear Switches is available now for $249.99. The V2 Pro Tenkeyless and V2 will launch in August with Linear Switches. The Clicky will arrive in Q4 2022 for the V2 Pro and V2.