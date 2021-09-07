Razer Introduces Halo-Themed Peripherals

Razer has announced a slew of popular peripherals that will offer a new Halo theme. These are four products officially licensed for Halo Infinite, which is due to release later this year. The Razer Halo Infinite product line is inspired by the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor that is worn by Master Chief. Each product will include content for Halo Infinite, as well. These products will release on October 21 and players can pre-order now at Gamestop or from Razer on September 27. The competitive prowess that is the base of the Halo franchise along with the driving force of Razer products makes this partnership an excellent pairing. Check out the list of products below.

Kaira Pro for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition $169.99 USD / €169.99 MSRP Includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating

BlackWidow V3 – Halo Infinite Edition $179.99 USD / €159.99 MSRP Includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating

DeathAdder V2 – Halo Infinite Edition $79.99 USD / €79.99 MSRP Includes Fangs Emblem

Goliathus Extended Chroma – Halo Infinite Edition $79.99 / €89.99 MSRP Includes 5 Challenge Swaps

