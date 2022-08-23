Razer Introduces its Most Advanced Mouse With Basilisk V3 Pro

Razer is bringing all of its tech under one shell with the latest Basilisk mouse. The Basilisk V3 Pro is a next generation customizable wireless gaming mouse that has been designed for performance and customizability. This mouse will set a new standard for the enthusiast gaming community with a new HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, Gen-3 Razer Optical Mouse Switches, 10+1 Programmable Buttons, a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, and a wireless charging option with Razer Mouse Dock Pro and Wireless Charging Puck (both sold separately).

The Basilisk V3 Pro features 13-Zone Chroma Lighting that includes Full Underglow. This provides customization for each individual zone of the mouse with 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This also ties into 200 Chroms-integrated games on the market. The award-winning Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel allows players to speed scroll through content with a free spin or switch to tactile for more precision and satisfying feedback that is designed for weapon cycling or skills. The mouse also maintains the series’ iconic form and shape with 10+1 Programmable Buttons. The buttons are easy access and support different grips.

With a 99.8% resolution accuracy, the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor will include the AI functionality that has been popular with more recent Razer mice. Along with Gen-3 Razer Optical Mouse Switches that offer zero double-clicking issues no debouce delay, the core performance will be maximized thanks to what under the hood of the Basilisk V3 Pro. It will also support HyperSpeed Wireless along with Bluetooth and a Type C connection. The 4K Hz HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is also compatible with the mouse.

The new Razer Mouse Dock Pro includes an Integrated 4K Hz Transceiver that offers Magnetic Wireless Charging that brings a seamless experience. This is used with the Wireless Charging Puck as this replaces the regular mouse cover puck. The dock also have 8 Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Zones. The Basilisk V3 Pro retails for $159.99 while the Mouse Dock Pro retails for $69.99 and the Wireless Charging Puck for $19.99. Players can bundle the mouse with the puck for $169.99 or with the Mouse Dock Pro for $199.99. All of these are available today at Razer.com and authorized retailers.