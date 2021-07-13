Razer Introduces Multi-Platform Wireless Headset with Barracuda X

Having a ton of headsets for various platforms can be a pain to keep up with. The other side of the spectrum is that your wireless headset may also be tied to one specific console. Sure, headsets exist with the standard auxiliary cable, but it would be nice to have a wireless headset to use for any and every platform. Razer is looking to solve this with its new Barracuda X Gaming Headset. This is a 4-in-1 wireless headset that is compatible with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Consoles, PC and Android devices.

The Barracuda X will focus on long-lasting comfort, crystal clear communications and powerful audio drivers. It has also been designed with ease-of-use in mind, rather than having to unpair and relocate headsets. The headset offers ultra low-latency wireless connectivity with a comfortable and sleek design that gets its audio power from Razer Tri-force drivers. The HyperClear Cardioid microphone that is included with the Barracuda X is not only detachable, but also Discord Certified for crystal clear communications.

“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.”

Designed from the ground up with multi-purpose use in mind, the Barracuda X will be dictated by fit, comfort and simplicity. Razer engineers have brought in years of expertise to integrate Razer’s technologies into a versatile and comfortable headset for gaming. The heart of the Barracuda X is the new Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C dongle, which will use the same wireless technology as its keyboard and mice. Razer is also including a USB-C to USB-A dongle along with a 3.5mm auxiliary cable to present the versatility across platforms. Razer is promising 20 hours of battery life as a USB-C to USB-A charger is included.

The high-end audio performance will be driven by 40mm Razer Tri-force drivers that offers bright and clear audio with tremendous range and powerful bass. The microphone will offer improved voice isolation that will exclude more ambient noise from the back and the sides. Players can also expected increased sensitivity to pick up lower frequency audio over the microphone. The Razer Barracuda X is available today for $99.99 at the Razer Store and authorized retailers.