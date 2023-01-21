Razer Kishi V2 Gets Virtual Controller Mode

Razer has updated its Nexus software and Kishi V2 firmware to support controls for touchscreen games. The Kishi V2 is a dual controller setup for Android phones as it attaches to both sides. This new Virtual Controller mode will open up the capabilities of mobile gaming as console-quality controls are now available for all mobile platforms. This is a free update that will also be available on the Razer Edge in Q1 2023. The controller uses the USB Type C port for pass through and works with Samsung Galaxy S8 and up, Google Pixel 2 and up, and many other Android devices. Dual sticks, a directional pad, four face buttons and more provide necessary inputs for all mobile games.