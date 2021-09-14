Razer Launches Wolverine V2 Chroma for Xbox, PC

Razer is back with the next evolution of their line of controllers. The Wolverine V2 Chroma is compatible across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

It brings with it a host of high-quality features such as Mecha-Tactile D-pad and action buttons, interchangeable thumbsticks, trigger stop-switches to change the throw on the left and right triggers and more. There are six additional multifunction buttons (two on the top and four on the rear of the controller) that can be assigned as needed by pro gamers. Of course, as the name implies, there is also Razer Chroma RGB included to light up the controller in a variety of patterns and colors along the face of the controller.

This announcement coincides with the immediate release of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. It’s available now from Razer and authorized retailers for $149.99 (€159.99).