Razer Officially Launches Edge Handheld Console

Today, Razer has announced the launch of its latest handheld gaming console the Razer Edge. This is the first dedicated 5G handheld gaming console thanks to a partnership with Verizon, where this version of the console can be purchased. The WiFi model is available on Razer’s website and RazerStore locations. The Razer Edge allows access to thousands of AAA game titles that are displayed on a 6.8″ AMOLED display and 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution that is fueled by a refresh rate of 144hz. Pre-installed launchers include the Epic Games Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. This comes bundled with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro that offers the Razer HyperSense haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port. Virtual Controller support will be coming soon for any touchscreen games.