Razer Officially Launches Viper V3 HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse

Razer has brought out its third version of the Viper HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse as it continues to be trusted by eSports professionals across the board. With optimal support, grip and comfort, the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse offers the best technology in its class with an optimized claw. This lightweight wireless mouse is geared towards competition as it also maintains its grippy feel and low profile look. Some changes to the design have been implemented including a ring finger ledge to prevent pinching, flatter sidewalls for different grip styles and hand sizes, a pronounced finger groove for better grip, raised rear-shifted hump for comfort, and finally an updated side button design for improved accessibility.

Best in-class precision is included with the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor. With intelligent functions along with a maximum acceleration of 70G, speed of 750 IPS, a 30,000 DPI and 99.8% accuracy, the tech pushes the boundaries for eSports competition. Asymmetric cut-off, smart tracking and motion sync are some of the intelligent functions that will be found in the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed. With no heavy lighting involved on the mouse, Razer has stated the mouse will run up to 280 hours with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. This is on one sing AA battery and not the use of an internal rechargeable lithium ion battery.

Razer continues to offer upgrades in recent peripherals with the ability to include HyperPolling. The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed is upgradeable to a true 4000 Hz polling rate via the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Cable. This is sold separately, but will unlock the most performance out of the mouse. There is a bundle available if players choose to go this route. Players can also expect Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches Gen-2 that are rated at 60-million clicks, eight programmable controls that includes six button for macros and shortcuts, and lastly onboard memory for saving profiles directly to the device.

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse is available now from Razer’s website, RazerStores and authorized retailers. The mouse, itself, retails for $69.99. Those option for the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed & HyperPolling Wireless Dongle combo to unlock the true 4000 Hz polling rate will need to purchase from the Razer website directly. This retails for $84.99 and is also available now. With a bigger focus on adjusting the usage of the Viper V3 HyperSpeed, this should further assist in helping eSports competitors reach peak performance in their games.