Razer Officially Releases Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar

Razer has announced that its latest gaming soundbar is available for purchase. The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro offers head-tracking AI technology via an integrated IR camera to maximize the audio experience for the player. The soundbar beams audio in different directions and offers an integrated subwoofer to deliver crisp, clear treble and a deep and punchy bass. It will utilize 3D audio with THX Spatial Audio. The virtual headset mode will provide stereo (2.1) content while virtual speakers will allow for multi-channel content and a personalized digital 7.1 soundstage. It comes complete with Razer Chroma that is integrated into over 200 games. The Leviathan V2 Pro retails for $399.99 and is available exclusively to Razer’s website and RazerStore locations.