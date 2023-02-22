Razer Releases Blade 15 Laptop, Available Today

Razer has already released its Razer 16 and 18 laptops, which is a change focused on not only bringing the latest hardware to the market but also a different screen size. The Blade 15 will be a traditional 15-inch laptop that weighs in at only four and half pounds. It includes an Intel Core i7-13800H processor with a choice of a RTX 4060 or RTX 4070. The display is 16:9 QHD with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 2.5ms response time. The Blade 15 will allow upto 4TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz RAM. Portability is the focus of the Blade 155 as it offers a one year manufacturer warranty and a two year battery warranty. The Blade 15 starts at $2,499.99 and is available today.