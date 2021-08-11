Razer Reveals Updated Earbuds and More During Razer Store Live Event

The Razer Hammerhead Earbuds are quite the handy set of audio tech for gamers on the go. Offering great audio and build quality, the Hammerhead Earbuds are an excellent alternative to those not wanting to spend hundreds of dollars on a small in-ear headset. During the Razer Store Live Event, the manufacturer announced a new set of Hammerhead Earbuds with the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds V2. This version adds RGB lighting to the exterior and does some more under the hood.

The Hammerhead V2 will be including active noise cancellation in the earbuds along with dual environmental noise cancelling microphones. Users can expect up to 32.5 hours of battery life out of the earbuds along with a low latency mode (60hz) for peak gaming performance. The Hammerhead V2 is now available at razer.com, Razer Store, and participating retailers for $129.99.

A couple of keyboard accessories were also revealed during the event. The first of which is the Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set. Offering a 2-in-1 aesthetic with pudding design and a translucent sidewall, these are also available in the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Phantom Edition Keyboard that launched today. This upgrade set is available exclusively at Razer.com until September 11 for $34.99. Razer is also now offering a separate upgrade set with the PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade Set for $49.99. Lastly, a new wrist rest is available from Razer that retails for $19.99.