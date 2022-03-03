Razer Unveils Latest Huntsman Mini Analog Keyboard

Razer has announced the latest version of its popular Huntsman Mini keyboard with the Huntsman Mini Analog. This keyboard will add a new dynamic to inputs as this is the first 60% analog keyboard on the market that will add to the experience of FPS, battle royales and racing games. This means variable actuation points and more variable control movements than traditional switches. The keyboard will also allow key mapping to each individual amount of pressure to the key. For example, this will provide a competitive edge with counter-strafing and adjusting movement speed.

The Huntsman Mini Analog will also include sound dampening foam for a better typing experience. This is similar to the Huntsman V2 and V2 TKL. It also features doubleshot PBT keycaps for enhanced durability. This will launch this month at Razerstore and select retailers. The retail price is $149.99 for the Huntsman Mini Analog. This sounds like a potentially deep concept with having options in multiple key presses to do multiple actions.