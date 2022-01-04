Razer Unveils New Blade Laptops Featuring DDR5 RAM

Razer has announced its latest Blade laptops at CES 2022 that will include DDR5 RAM and the fastest laptops in the world armed with the latest technology. The Blade 14, 15 and 17 are all divided by screen size, and each one has variable performance options. Purchasers can now select up to a NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which offers 16 GB GDDR6 memory. Razer has also included the RTX 3070 Ti as an option, as well. The Blade 14 offers both Intel and AMD processors with the option of including the Ryzen 9 6900HX on any configuration.

The Blade 15 and 17, however, have the option to include Intel’s latest 12th Generation chips. This includes the 14-core i9-12900H, which ups the core count from eight over the previous generation. Intel’s latest design offers a performance hybrid architecture that combines performance-cores with efficienct-cores. Users can expect high speed frequencies of 5 GHz and the inclusion of DDR5 RAM that is rated at 4800 MHz, which is 50% faster than the previous generation Blade. Windows 11 also comes standard on the latest Blade laptops. Each Blade model will be housed in a CNC aluminum chassis along with high-quality custom components. A refreshed key-design will allow these Blades to offer slightly larger keys and a more ergonomic experience. Every Blade will have high refresh display options, THX Spatial Audio capabilities, RGB Chroma and HDMI 2.1 along with other inputs.

As for pricing and availability, the Razer Blade 14 will be available for pre-order on Razer’s website, Razer Store locations and select retailers on February 10th and for purchase in Q1 2022. The Blade 14 starts at $1,999.99. Both the Blade 15 and 17 will have pre-orders exclusive to both the Razer website and Razer Store locations on January 25 with a release at retailers in Q1 2022. The pricing on the Blade 15 starts at $2,499.99 while the Blade 17 betins at $2,699.99.