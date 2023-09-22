Razer’s New Lineup Announced During RazerCon 2023

Razer recently held its annual RazerCon which showcases new releases planned for the future. These releases generally range from the expected to the surprising, and this year was no different. Whether it be a keyboard, laptop, chair, or some fashion, Razer tends to provide a variety of quality across its releases. Changes to its software are also inline with both Razer Synapse and the Razer Chroma App, along with some other lighting solutions and renewable energy goals. Razer has recently announced its Kitsune fighting pad for PlayStation 5 and PC and the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%, so these are outside of what was announced at RazerCon 2023. You can check out the list below of the announcements and be on the lookout for updates in the future.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line: The newest gaming keyboard line, designed in collaboration with esports pros, the Huntsman V3 Pro line will offer an unmatched blend of innovation, precision, and durability. Included in the line are the Huntsman V3 Pro, Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless, and Huntsman V3 Pro Mini.

Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition : Created in partnership with Lamborghini, this state-of-the-art gaming laptop combines Razer's leading gaming technology with Lamborghini's iconic design.

Ready to Game with Dolce & Gabbana: This newest collab with a world renowned fashion house , Dolce & Gabbana, highlights Razer's entry into the world of luxury fashion. This collection will feature a thoroughly-curated range of apparel that showcases the essence of both companies. It will also feature the world's first Razer Chroma RGB gaming chair, the Dolce&Gabbana.

Razer Fujin Pro Chair : Introducing the newest addition to Razer's award-winning chair line-up. Designed using mesh material, the Fujin Pro provides ultra-breathable mesh and a unique tilt mechanism that adjusts to the user's movements for peak comfort and lumbar support.

Sustainability: Razer's sustainability targets were met ahead of schedule, making the event a carbon-neutral livestream. By the end of 2022, 100% of Razer offices worldwide were powered by clean or renewable energy, which is 3 years ahead of the commitment date of 2025.

Razer Axon Create: The AI upgrade of Razer's well known Axon, which offers high-resolution Razer Chroma integrated wallpapers to millions of users worldwide. With Axon Create, gamers can now harness the power of AI to design their own high-resolution wallpapers and add their own Chroma effects.

Razer Aether Line: This line consists of several room lights which will extend Razer Chroma RGB beyond the PC, offering a diverse range of lighting options tailored for any style. Products include the Aether Lamp Pro, Aether Lamp, Aether Light Bulb, Aether Light Strip, and Aether Light Strip Extender.

Razer Synapse: Built on three years of insights from Razer users, this reinvented software will perform up to 30% faster than its predecessor, Synapse 3.

Built on three years of insights from Razer users, this reinvented software will perform up to 30% faster than its predecessor, Synapse 3. Razer Chroma App: A stand-alone app enabling full control of all RGB lighting devices across brands. Now, gamers can choose to utilize Razer Synapse and Razer Chrome independently.