RE Village VR Mode Now Available, RE4 Remake VR Mode Confirmed

Capcom has announced that alongside the release of the PlayStation VR2, the release of Resident Evil Village VR. This is a free download for owners of Village and Village Gold Edition. A demo is also available on the PlayStation Store. Additional news coming out of Capcom includes the confirmation of development on a VR mode for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The game will release on March 24, but the PlayStation VR2 content will be free once it is available. As for Village VR, this will include a VR Tutorial and a Shooting Range to demonstrate how the VR works.