Read Between the Lines in Text-Based Puzzle-Adventure Delete After Reading

Well here’s a break from the regular norm that is your traditional point-and-click adventure-type release. One primarily centered around the browsing of text logs and reading between the lines to solve puzzles, in the form of Delete After Reading. Developed by Patrones & Escondites, the game finds players hunting down the only copy of what is deemed “the best [and most influential] video game of all time”, held captive by, in the game’s own words, a despicable billionaire hoarding it for himself.

Described as a mix of text-based puzzles, a cartoonish art-style and what it claims to be a comedy-adventure — accompanied by a cast of characters of rather more paranormal/supernatural persuasion — Delete After Reading follows in a similar style and premise to the developer’s previous game, 2020’s Unmemory. A game which also placed emphasis on keywords and phrases to solve puzzles The game is available across PC and mobile devices on March 14.