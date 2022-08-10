Red Hood Channels Mystical Powers in Latest Gotham Knights Trailer

Warner Bros. Games Montreal today dropped a new trailer for Gotham Knights focusing on Red Hood.

Gotham Knights puts players in the shoes of the Bat Family following the apparent death of Bruce Wayne. In the game, you’ll get to play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the most violent member of the Bat Family, Red Hood.

Red Hood, also known as Jason Todd, was the second Robin under Batman before he was brutally killed by the Joker. Death was just the beginning though with Todd resurrected by the Lazarus Pit. Assuming the mantle of Red Hood, Todd returned to crime fighting, but as more intense and brutal vigilante than his peers. In Gotham Knights, Red Hood is an expert in ranged and melee combat and wields his signature dual-pistols, which are loaded with plastic ammo to honor Batman’s non-lethal ideals. To get around Gotham, Red Hood uses mystical powers acquired from the Lazarus Pit to fling himself across great distances.

Gotham Knights launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.