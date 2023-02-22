Redfall Shows Off More of Its World Via New Trailer

Throughout all of the various trailers and showcases of it in the past year or so, Arkane Austin have made it quite clear that one of the big stars of their upcoming open-world FPS Redfall would be the titular island town itself, with the personality of the setting and its inhabitants shining through, even during a vampire apocalypse. And this is true for the game’s latest trailer as well, simply title “The World of Redfall.” As seen below, this gives us a nice look into exactly what type of world (or worlds) players can expect.

Alternating between quaint Massachusets wholesomeness and blood-soaked bits of horror, this latest clip gives us another look at the the variety of locales to expect while playing the game, along with some snippets of gameplay and a look at the game’s cults, who may be at war. Of particular note are the more surreal locales, especially since the game’s release date showcase gave us a look at vampire nests in pocket dimensions that don’t necessarily play by the rules. And if we we see here is any indication, some of them might head in direction even weirder or creepier than expected. Redfall arrives on May 2 for XSX and PC, when we’ll get to explore this world in full.