Release Date and Information Announced for Amnesia: The Bunker

The Amnesia franchise certainly gets credit for creating the renaissance that horror fans have seen in the genre for the past decade. The third major installment, Amnesia: The Bunker, will look to offer a bigger scope with blending, emergent gameplay, puzzle solving, and a near-open world experience for the first time. Frictional Games is looking to branch out the franchise and this is thanks, in part, to the newer technology on the market. Player choice will allow for the implementation of a sandbox horror survival setting.

Players will experience the horror of Henri Clement, a French Soldier, as the game is set in World War 1. He is trapped inside an abandoned military bunker as he is stalked by a deadly creature. Henri will need to navigate the dark maze that is the bunker, which will offer many twists and turns along with traps and hazards. The psychological horror element will certainly come into play, as this, along with the atmosphere, has been the core of the Amnesia franchise.

Amnesia: The Bunker will offer an unscripted environment, which means objects, threats and resources will change with every play. The threats in the game will also adapt and a keen focus is being given to puzzle solving and tool handling. Enhanced lighting effects and carefully designed sound effects will have Henri on his heels as he looks to survive. Amnesia: The Bunker will launch on May 16 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation.