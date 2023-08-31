Release Date, Battle Pass Revealed for Next Street Fighter 6 Character

Capcom has officially announced the release date for its newest fighter for Street Fighter 6. A.K.I. was announced a while back as the 20th playable character in the game, and she will be available starting on September 27 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Much like Rashid, A.K.I. will be encountered across World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub. Capcom also announced the A.K.I. Arrives! Fighting Pass that will go live for a limited time at 12AM PST on September 1. This will include A.K.I.-themed items and cosmetics to deck the avatar out with.

A.K.I. pulls inspiration from her master F.A.N.G., who was first introduced in Street Fighter V. With World Tour, players will learn the story revolving around A.K.I. as she aims for finding her herbal medicine in Tian Hong Yuan. This also means a new location and a new Master will be available to learn moves from. There will also be a Rental Fighter ticket available via the Fighting Pass. Those that own the Year 1 Character Pass will receive A.K.I. and the Outfit 2 on the release date. Same goes for those that have the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition. Ed and Akuma will be the next two characters for Year 1. The special moves for A.K.I. are listed below.

Serpent Lash: From a distance, A.K.I. sends her nails flying forward like a chain, poisoning enemies she hits. When she strikes an opponent who is already poisoned, a Toxic Blossom will trigger an explosion and open enemies up to follow-up attacks.

Nightshade Pulse: A.K.I. sends a bubble forward that also poisons enemies it hits. She can strike the bubble with Nightshade Chaser to pop it in advance, increasing its area of effect.

Orchid Spring: A.K.I. places a puddle of poison in front of her which will affect opponents who step inside it.

Sinister Slide: Slither across the screen to avoid threats while stalking forward and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment.

Claws of Ya Zi: A.K.I.'s Level 3 Super Art pierces various pressure points on an opponent's body and injects a poison that dangerously detonates from within.

Street Fighter 6 has sold over two million units since it launched back in June. A.K.I. is the second of four announced DLC post launch characters available in the game. With poison-themed projectiles, it seems like A.K.I. will be more distanced combat. You can check out our review of Street Fighter 6 here.