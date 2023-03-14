Release Window and Gameplay Trailer Revealed for Hyper Light Breaker

It seems like the Abyss King is a sub-optimally effective overlord because he’s got to go. It’s hard to say what he’s done to stir up unrest in the lands of Overgrowth but heroes are standing up to take him out, starting a quest that will take them from one end of Overgrowth to its farthest reaches, gathering power and weapons to survive the many enemies that stand in their way. It’s a large world out there, filled with sweeping vistas, hidden dungeons, and plenty of monsters to keep the heroes from getting too heroic, and each death generates a brand-new landscape to get lost in. The world of Hyper Light Breaker is always changing and regenerating itself, and the only way to see it all is to live.

Hyper Light Breaker is a new game in what’s becoming a series, more spin-off than sequel. It takes place in the same world as Hyper Light Drifter but is its own story, separate from the original but with maybe a few references and easter eggs for fans of the first game. The most obvious difference, of course, is the move to 3D, but procedurally generating a whole new world for each new life is a fairly major change as well. The rogue-lite approach promises endless discovery, but also the risk that players won’t live long enough to get comfortable in their world before a new one generates. This should be offset a bit by the home settlement, which fills up with people and their stories over the course of the adventure.

There hasn’t been a lot of detail released about the story or gameplay of Hyper Light Breaker (plenty on the overall design work on the blog, though) since its reveal last year, but that latter detail got a lot more clear today with the release of the official gameplay trailer. The Blu (species, complete with character creator) are proficient with just about any weapon they put their hand to, and can tear through the world with abandon once they’ve worked up the skills to handle its dangers. Judging from the trailer that’s going to take more than a few lives to earn, though, because Overgrowths creatures and bosses are looking fairly powerful themselves. We’ll all get a chance to see what kind of damage they can lay down soon enough, because the trailer also reveals the Early Access window of Fall 2023. That’s still up to six months off, but at least there’s now a target window to look forward to.