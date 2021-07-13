Relic, SEGA Unveil Company of Heroes 3

After eight years, Relic and SEGA have announced the third entry in the Company of Heroes series. The World War II real-time strategy game pushed the genre forward with the original title dating back to 15 years ago. Company of Heroes 3 will launch in 2022, however if you visit the Company of Heroes website and sign up for CoH-Development, you can download the Pre-Alpha version of the game today. Powered by Games2Gether, you can get an early glimpse of the campaign experience. The Pre-Alpha lasts until 7PM PDT on August 3.

As for the game itself, Company of Heroes 3 will unlock new tactics, factions and a ton of untold World War II stories. The focus of the game will be on the Mediterranean as areas range from Italy to North Africa. COH3 is built on the Essence Engine 5, which is Relic’s latest RTS technology. On the Dynamic Campaign Map, players will command infantry, air and naval forces while managing supply lines as the Allies look to re-take the Italian mainland.

For single player, a new features known as Full Tactical Pause will allow players to control pacing over the battlefield. Players can utilize this can coordinate their actions all at once. This allows players to reduce the stress of doing everything in real-time. Signing up for the Pre-Alpha is free and will grand players a voice in the development. Check out the gameplay trailer and screenshots below.