Remedy Entertainment, Tencent to Partner for New Co-Op Multiplayer Title

Remedy Entertainment today announced a partnership with Tencent for a brand new co-op multiplayer shooter.

Codenamed ‘Vanguard,’ the title is a free-to-play PvE shooter that blends the studio’s narrative and action gameplay into a multiplayer experience. Vanguard is currently in development for consoles and PC with Unreal Engine serving as the game’s engine. Remedy will develop and publish the game worldwide, exclusive certain Asian markets where Tencent will localize and publish the game. As part of the deal, Remedy will solely own the IP, while both will co-finance the development. In exchange, Tencent gets the worldwide rights to develop and publish a mobile version of the game. No additional details about Vanguard were provided.

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company. We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets.” Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

Vanguard is the latest title in development at Remedy Entertainment. The studio is currently working on the CrossfireX’s campaign for Smilegate, Alan Wake II for Epic Games Publishing, and both a Control sequel and Condor (working title) for 505 Games.