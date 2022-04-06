Remedy Entertainment to Remake First Two Max Payne Games

As if confirmation that a new Alan Wake is on the way wasn’t enough, for fans of Remedy Entertainment’s work, it just got a lot better. Albeit with a massive caveat that there’s sure to be a lengthy wait. Remedy have today announced they plan to fully remake the first two Max Payne games. As disclosed in the accompanying press release, the Finnish studio have entered into an agreement with Rockstar Games, both games’ original publisher when both titles released in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

“Under the development agreement signed today, Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight game engine” Remedy state. “The game’s development budget will be financed by Rockstar Games, the size of which will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production.” However, don’t expect this two-in-one bundle to hit stores anytime soon, or in fact hear of any sizeable news pertaining to how it’s shaping up. Remedy themselves stating that the project is at present in its “concept development stage”.