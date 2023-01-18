Remnant: From the Ashes Coming Soon to Switch

Gunfire Games’ newest IP has had a promising start since its launch in 2019, as the game released two post-launch expansions and surpassed 2.5 million copies sold the following year, leading up to the announcement of an upcoming sequel at last year’s Game Awards.

While it may seem like the developer has moved on from the original game with the sequel set to launch later this year, Remnant: From the Ashes has one last stop to make in the near future. Per the brief trailer below, the post-apocalyptic co-op shooter is making its way to Switch “soon”, although there’s no word yet on whether this port will include the Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 DLC.

For more on Remnant: From the Ashes, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.