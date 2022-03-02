Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 to Receive Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades this Year

Despite the first title coming out back in 1996, the past six years have seen some of the best Resident Evil games to date, both through new entries that experiment with a first-person perspective, and through faithful yet modernized remakes of classic titles.

Now, three of the latest games in Capcom’s long-running survival horror franchise are coming to the latest generation of consoles, as the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 as well as Resident Evil 7 are all on their way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. Available as standalone releases and a free upgrade on both platforms and PC for current owners, the upgraded versions of these games will all feature ray tracing, improved frame rates and 3D audio, while the PS5 version will also take advantage of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake.