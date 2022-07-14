Resident Evil 2 Remake Latest Capcom Title to Cross 10 Million Threshold

Resident Evil 7 now has company when it comes to entries in Capcom’s long-running survival-horror series, that’ve accumulated more than ten million units in sales. Capcom today announcing that the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 (and a great one at that) is now the second Resident Evil title to reach that milestone. Achieving it in just over three and a half years since its original release back in January of 2019.

At present, it’s the third game in Capcom’s entire portfolio confirmed to have now reached 10 million units sold. Alongside Resident Evil 7, Monster Hunter World is the other game, doing even better at a current total of 18 million, with fellow series release Monster Hunter Rise not too far behind — currently sitting at nine million units sold. Resident Evil 2 is available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC.