Resident Evil 3 for PS5/Xbox Series Gets PEGI Rating First

Capcom announced in recent months that Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting the current generation upgrade treatment. Complete with Ray Tracing, 60 FPS, and in the PS5 case, 3D audio and Haptic Feedback from the DualSense controller. The PEGI rating system has provided the first rating for the three games to Resident Evil 3. This could mean that the releases for the games will be staggered with RE3 launching first, or that this game just got pushed through first. These upgrades will be free for players who currently own the game. There is still no release date for the versions, but are slated for 2022.