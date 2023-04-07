Resident Evil 4 Adds Free Mercenaries DLC, Separate Microtransactions

Capcom has released the fan favorite Mercenaries mode as separate free DLC and it is available now. The mini-game that has the player choosing various characters and mowing down enemies in a time limit to set a score was reintroduced in Resident Evil Village. A trailer has been released coinciding with the launch of Mercenaries which can be viewed down below. Capcom has also brought in microtransactions with this update for players to pay for weapon upgrades if they so desire. Previous Resident Evil titles in recent years have also seen this as players will have the option to just purchase the gun upgrades individually to the highest level.

Time to cause some mayhem!

The Mercenaries is now available as free DLC for Resident Evil 4!#RE4 pic.twitter.com/p2UgRWohrM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 7, 2023