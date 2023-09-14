Resident Evil 4 DLC Separate Ways Announced

During today’s State of Play hosted by Sony to showcase upcoming titles for PlayStation, Capcom revealed two things. First off, a bit more was showcased for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 VR that will be slated to release this Winter. No official date was given to this, but the trailer showcased some key moments from the remake as it transitions over to virtual reality. This will be a free update on PlayStation 5 and supports the PlayStation VR2. After the trailer revealing the VR update for the game, Capcom officially announced an expansion for the remake that follows in the line of the original.

Separate Ways is being added to the remake, as well, as this stars Ada Wong and her journey during the events that Leon took part of during Resident Evil 4. This will surely add more to the experience of the game and it is slated to release on September 21. This is a week away, so there will be no waiting for months unlike having to wait for the VR update. While no price was given for the DLC, there is a bit of free content coming. It was also announced that both Ada Wong and Albert Wesker will be available to play in the Mercenaries Mode for free. This means there will be two more characters to master and aim for a Super Ranking.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, or REM4KE, acquired very high acclaims and will be in the running for Game of the Year. With such a stacked year of releases, it is hard to believe this released earlier this year. The original Separate Ways was the perfect accent to the original game that released back in 2005. Ada Wong is arguably the most important side character in the series as players can never decide if she is on the good side or the bad side as she always has her own agenda. Ada also received a DLC with the controversial Resident Evil 6, which is universally considered the lowest point in the long running 25 year old series.

With extra content coming to the remake of Resident Evil 4, this will go a bit different than Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 7 attempted to add to the story of side characters while Resident Evil Village added a story and changed some gameplay mechanics. Resident Evil 4 is following in the line of the original, which may mean this is it for story DLC for the remake. Obviously, virtual reality on the PlayStation VR2 will add quite a bit with the ability to dual wield as it potentially eliminates the desire for the original Resident Evil 4 VR that is available on Meta Quest. You can check out the trailer below.