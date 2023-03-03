Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Rise Take Center Stage in Upcoming Capcom Spotlight

2023 has already been packed with showcases from the three console makers, with an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct in late January and a Nintendo Direct and State of Play both taking place last month.

With E3 season still a few months away, there’s still time for at least one more publisher to show off their upcoming titles, and Capcom is looking to do just that next week with its next Capcom Spotlight. Starting at 2:30 PM PT on March 9, the Japanese developer will be providing fresh looks at Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, as well as diving into what’s next for the already-released Monster Hunter Rise.

