Resident Evil 4 Remake Sells Three Million Copies in Two Days

Last week saw the launch of the long-awaited remake to Capcom’s 2005 survival horror game, which our review called a “triumph that lives up to the exceedingly high expectations.”

With a largely positive reception to the most recent two Resident Evil games that Capcom has remade, it only makes sense that the recreation of the most popular entry in the series would have copies flying off of the shelves. And Resident Evil 4 has done just that, with over three million copies sold in a mere two days after the game launched this past Friday. With Mercenaries mode being added to the game as a free update next week and rumors of possible DLC on the horizon, Resident Evil 4’s ability to stand the test of time continues to impress fans around the world.

Resident Evil 4 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS4.