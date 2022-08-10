Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Humble Bundle Now Available

If you’ve been craving a Jill Sandwich during this hot summer, then Humble Bundle has something for you with this massive value-packed RE bundle. This multi-tiered bundle allows players to get Resident Evil’s remake, Revelations, and Revelations 2 Episode 1 for a mere $1. Paying $10 adds the deluxe Edition of Revelations 2 alongside RE 0, RE 5 Gold Edition, and RE 6 to the mix. Finally, for $30, you get RE 4, RE 7, RE 2 Remake, RE 3 Remake, and a 50% coupon for RE 8 meaning that for $50, you can get pretty much every major entry in the series on PC and playable on the Steam Deck. In terms of sheer value, this is an unreal deal.