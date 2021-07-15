Resident Evil Re:Verse Pushed Back to 2022

Capcom’s latest attempt to translate the survival-horror experience of its Resident Evil series, into an online multiplayer format, has suffered a more significant delay than its many previous delays up to this point. Resident Evil Re:Verse — which was meant to release alongside Resident Evil Village back in May — has now been pushed back to some point in 2022. Capcom provided little detail as to the reasons, aside from stating an intention “to deliver a smooth gameplay experience”.

Capcom also go on to clarify that for those who purchased a physical version of Village, that the bundled download code for Re:Verse will still work for whenever the game finally releases. It was only last month that Capcom stated their intention for Re:Verse to go live this month, following a string of beta tests. But needless to say the excitement for the series’ online iteration, like those before it, hasn’t exactly been as high as its mainline, single-player equivalents. For those that own and have already played Village, there’s at least some already-announced DLC to look forward to as well as a recent announcement from Capcom stating their intention to remedy issues with the game’s PC version.