Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Receives First Film Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment today dropped the first trailer for its film reboot of the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Sony and Capcom are at it again with another attempt at adapting the Resident Evil franchise for the silver screen. With Paul W.S. Anderson wrapping up his live-action Resident Evil saga in 2017, this new film serves as a complete reboot and shares no affiliation with the previous six live-action films. Unlike the previous films, Welcome to Raccoon City will focus on established characters rather than its own creations (i.e. Alice).

Directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night), Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City transports players to the titular town following the departure of the Umbrella Corporation. While the pharmaceutical giant may have abandoned the town, it left behind great evil that’s now been unleashed. It’s up to a group of survivors to uncover Umbrella’s secrets and survive the ordeal. The film stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theatres November 24. It will not be released simultaneously on a streaming service.