Respawn Entertainment Working on Three Star Wars Titles, Including Fallen Order Sequel

EA and Lucasfilm Games today announced that they’re continuing their partnership with three new upcoming Star Wars titles.

EA’s ten year exclusivity on the Star Wars IP might be ending, but the partnership won’t. Today, the publisher and rights-holder announced that developer Respawn Entertainment is working on three new Star Wars games. Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, will oversee this next wave of games.

The first of the three titles shouldn’t be that surprising. Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team are currently developing the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Released in 2019, Fallen Order was both a commercial and critical darling, helping rejuvenate EA’s interest in story-driven single player titles. Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, is working a brand new FPS set in the universe. Finally, Repsawn is working with new studio Bit Reactor, helmed by Greg Foerstch, to develop a Star Wars strategy game.

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” said Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn. Peter previously worked as VP of development at LucasArts, and was executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on the title. “We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” said Zampella. “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”

Work on all three games has currently begun. The Star Wars Jedi sequel is currently rumored to have a Star Wars Celebration reveal and a holiday 2022 release. No word if EA has any other Star Wars titles, like a Star Wars Battlefront III, in development.