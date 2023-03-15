Retro Fighters Announces Original Xbox Wireless Controller

Retro Fighters are known for their modern controllers designed with both classic and modern platforms in mind. They’ve released controllers for GameCube, PS2 and more, and now they’re continuing on that trend with a wireless original Xbox controller called “Hunter”.

When they say original Xbox they mean it – this won’t work with Xbox 360, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. The controller uses 2.4Ghz wireless which enables wireless gameplay but is also why it doesn’t readily work with other platforms. With that said, it will also work on PC or Switch to give it a bit more utility. The controller is available in both a transparent green and black color option.

The controller costs $44.99 and pre-orders are open on Retro Fighter’s website right now. Orders are expected to begin shipping on October 15.