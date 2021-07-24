Retro Fighters Creating Wireless Controller for PS1 and PS2

Retro Fighters are known for creating high quality controllers for consoles, such as their Brawler64 wireless N64 controller. Now they’re back on Kickstarter raising funds for their wireless PlayStation controller.

The controller will work using a 2.4Ghz dongle that slides into the controller port on the PS1 and PS2. It’s estimated to have a battery life of 10+ hours and will be available in at least four colors. The color options are classic (PlayStation) gray, black, transparent green and transparent blue.

Backing the campaign provides a slight discount over the eventual retail price of the controller. If they hit their stretch goal, which it appears they will, then the controller will be expanded to work with Windows, Mac, PlayStation Classic and Switch.