Retro Fighters Defender Controller Finally in Stock

Retro Fighters have made a name for themselves in the world of new controllers for old consoles. They did a Kickstarter for their latest – the Defender controller – a controller focused on classic PlayStation consoles. It took a while, but they finally all shipped to backers.

With that commitment out of the way and stock on hand, the Defender controller is finally available for sale. The controller costs $44.99 and comes with a 2.4GHz dongle that plugs into a PS1 or PS2 controller slot, and a USB stick to plug into PS3, PC, PS Classic or Switch. These are the main systems supported using this method.

The controller itself is of course wireless and has a USB Type-C charging port when the batteries wear out. The buttons are pressure sensitive and there is vibration feedback. Folks can pick up the Defender from Retro Fighters in either PS1 grey, PS2 black, or clear blue or green.