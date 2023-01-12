Retro FPS Game Dread Templar Exits Early Access This Month

Hey, have you heard that classic ’90s-style FPS games have been making a comeback in recent years, inspired by the likes of legends such as Doom or Quake, but with modern polishes? If you haven’t, then congratulations on finally awakening from that coma, just in time to see Dread Templar’s full release in a couple of weeks. Developer T19 Games’ own crack at the “boomer shooter” revival has been getting a positive reception ever since it entered Early Access in August of 2021, and now it’s ready to exit with guns a-blazing later this month, is revealed via the trailer below.

Playing as one of the titular Dread Templars, the game sees you heading straight into Hell in order to seek revenge, slaying any unlucky demons that get in your way. Already boasting a variety of secret-filled levels, tons of enemies, bosses, and weapons to mix together for mayhem, and dozens of skill and upgrade unlocks, the full version also adds two more episodes filled with new content, and text localization in nine languages. Dread Templar is set to be released on January 26, when it hopefully join the ranks of other top-notch old-school shooter throwbacks.